Asian Elite Boxing Championship moved from New Delhi to Dubai

MANILA, Philippines -- The Asian Elite Men and Women Boxing Championships will now take place in Dubai from May 21 to June 1.

The Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines (ABAP) was informed of the change by the Asian Boxing Confederation late Tuesday.

The competition was originally set to be held in the Indian capital of New Delhi, but it had to be moved due to the massive surge of COVID-19 infections in the city.

ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson has been instructed by federation president Ricky Vargas to study if Filipino boxers should compete, considering the logistical and financial adjustments that need to be made because of the switch in venues.

"We will make that determination in a few days," Picson said.

Most of the national boxing team are currently in Muaklek, Thailand, where they are in a joint training camp with the Thai national team.

The Filipino boxers, including Olympic-bound Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio, and Carlo Paalam, have been in Thailand since March 10.