UP rookie Carl Tamayo reacts after the Fighting Maroons' loss in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 84 Finals against the Ateneo Blue Eagles. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the Philippines (UP) rookie Carl Tamayo refused to point fingers after the Fighting Maroons failed to complete a comeback against Ateneo de Manila University in Game 2 of their UAAP Season 84 Finals series.

The Maroons clawed their way back from a 15-point deficit and had a chance to close out the series, having won Game 1 in come-from-behind fashion.

But a bevy of turnovers and poor decision-making haunted UP in the final two minutes, capped by Ricci Rivero's blunder in the final 17 seconds that allowed Ateneo to hold on for a 69-66 win and force a deciding game.

"Siguro next time, we need to be more composed," said Tamayo after the game.

"Mistakes is mistakes, wala naman gustong mangyari 'yun eh. If my teammate makes a mistake, wala tayong magagawa doon," he added.

Tamayo, who received the Rookie of the Year trophy ahead of the game, had been UP's best player in Game 2 with 18 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and a block. His three-pointer with 5:05 to play gave UP its first lead of the game, 57-56, setting up the tight finish.

Unfortunately for the Maroons, they committed two brutal turnovers in the final two minutes that led to easy layups for Ateneo, and Rivero failed to account for the time and score in the final 17 seconds of the ball game.

"Siguro, magandang learning sa amin [ito] as a team," said Tamayo, who pointed to their slow start as a big factor in the defeat, as well as the foul trouble endured by center Malick Diouf.

As for the errors they committed in crunch time, Tamayo said they will bounce back from them come Friday's do-or-die Game 3.

"Siguro 'yung last part, anybody can make a mistake, siguro nagkataon lang sa amin. I'm sure 'yung teammates ko, babawi naman," he said.

Although he appeared disappointed after the game, Tamayo said they are taking a "next play" mentality in the wake of the loss.

"I mean, hindi naman makukuha natin ng madalian eh. Siguro tsansa sa amin 'to as a team, and binigay ni God na challenge 'to para harapin namin, ayusin namin," he said. "Marami kaming natutunan sa game ngayon."