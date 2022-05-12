UAAP: Ateneo blanks FEU for first win of Season 84

The Ateneo Blue Eagles grabbed their first win of the UAAP Season 84 tournament by sweeping FEU. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Ateneo de Manila University secured its breakthrough win of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament after sweeping Far Eastern University (FEU), Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Blue Eagles broke a three-game slide with a straightforward 25-16, 25-14, 25-14 victory against the Lady Tamaraws.

FEU, coming off a five-set win against University of the East, struggled with their first ball all game long and never got into a rhythm. They dropped to 1-3 in the tournament, the same record as the Blue Eagles.

"We're happy na nasa win column na kami," said Ateneo coach Oliver Almadro. "I am really happy with what my players did. They responded right away sa challenge ko sa kanila yesterday, and they challenged themselves also."

"We have to do good every day kasi mahaba pa 'to, and we have to keep on improving," he added.

Faith Nisperos led all scorers with 14 points on 11 kills and two aces, while Lyann de Guzman broke out with 12 points and Joan Narit scored 10. The Blue Eagles tallied 39 kills to only 26 for FEU, and did not give up a single ace while scoring eight points from their serve.

Ateneo took control of the first set, thanks to a series of errors by FEU that turned a relatively slim 12-9 lead into a comfortable 17-9 advantage for the Blue Eagles. Three of the five points in the run came off the Lady Tamaraws' miscues.

Armed with momentum, Ateneo surged to a 16-5 lead in the second frame and cruised to victory the rest of the way. In Set 3, they overcame a tight start, pulling away after the first technical timeout, thanks to FEU's errors and hits by Lyann de Guzman and Faith Nisperos.

FEU's Chenie Tagaod, who entered the game as the fifth leading scorer in the league, was limited to 10 points and converted just nine of 30 hits. Lycha Ebon managed just three points.

