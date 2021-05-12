PBA: Brownlee might be here as early as All-Filipino Conference, says Chua

Barangay Ginebra will again bring in Justin Brownlee for the import-laden conference this coming 46th PBA Season.

But San Miguel Corp. (SMC) sports director Alfrancis Chua said it is possible that their beloved reinforcement would be in the country even during the All-Filipino conference.

"Si Justin Brownlee, kahit all-Filipino pa lang, baka dumating na rito," said Chua in an interview on The Chasedown.

"Tawag ng tawag yun, dito na talaga ang bahay niya. Gusto niyang umuwi dito."

Brownlee has been Ginebra's most favored reinforcement having played a vital role in giving the franchise 4 championships.

The American, whose naturalization case remains pending at the House of Representatives, said in an online report that he planned to return to the Philippines once his Middle Eastern tour in the United Arab Emirates National Basketball League ends.

Chua said that if he would have his way, Brownlee would have been already in the Philippines as early as November.

"Kaso kukuha pa ng visa, ng ganyan... maraming kukuhain.

Kung inapprove lang na papunta siya dito, noong November pa lang nandito na siya eh. Tutulong daw siya sa ensayo," he said.

"Alam mo yung batang 'yun mahal niya ang Pilipinas. Sabi nga niya pag nagretire siya dito na siya sa Pilipinas."

He also recounted the time when Brownlee was first introduced to Ginebra in 2016 as a replacement import.

At 6-foot-7, he was considered as an "undersized" import then.

"Napilay yung import namin, kaya kailangang mapalitan agad. so nung nirekomenda sa amin si Brownlee, nung makita namin sa ensayo sabi ko 'Patay tayo dito,'" said Chua.

"Mas relaxed pa sa kin eh, sobrang relaxed! Di aggressive, parang papetiks-petiks lang. Pero nung naglaro na iba pala sa laro. Me magic pala."

