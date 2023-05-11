SEA Games: Ronald Oranza nabs criterium bronze

Ronald Oranza won the Philippine cycling team's third medal of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Thursday when he finished third in the men's criterium in Cambodia.

Oranza crossed the finish line at 1:13:39.00, just behind Indonesia's Terry Yudha Kusuma (1:13:38.00) and Malaysia's Nur Amirull Mazuki (1:13.38.00).

His teammate, Efren Reyes, was right behind Oranza while the third Filipino cyclist, Mar Francis Sudario, came in eighth at 1:13:42.00.

Filipino cyclists previously delivered a silver, courtesy of Ariana Evangelista in the women's mountain bike eliminate, and a bronze in the mixed mountain bike cross-country relay.

The Filipinas could not make the podium in the women's criterium, as Christine delos Reyes came in sixth at 55:19.00 while Maritoni Krog was ninth.

