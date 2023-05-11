Photo from Volleyball Philippines' Facebook page

The Philippine men’s beach volleyball team kicked off their campaign in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on a good note, Thursday in Cambodia.

The team registered a 2-0 sweep of Timor Leste in Pool A of the men’s beach volleyball tournament with Jaron Requinton and Ran Ran Abdilla tallying a 21-9, 21-13 overwhelming win against Fabricius Correia and Joel Valente.

James Buytrago and Jude Garcia duplicated the country’s win as they clobbered Inocencio Xavier and Jonio Freitas, 21-12, 21-11.

The two Pinoy pairs will be facing the host Cambodia on Friday, May 12.

Meanwhile, the women’s team bannered by Sisi Rondina and Jovelyn Gonzaga will be hitting the sand on May 12 as well, squaring off against Vietnam.

Aside from Rondina and Gonzaga, also representing the Philippines in the competition is the duo of Bernadett Pons and Dij Rodriguez.

The Philippines captured the bronze medals, both men’s and women’s, in the 2019 and 2021 editions of the biennial meet



