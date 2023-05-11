Letran's Kurt Reyson (8) led the way for the Knights in their win over San Sebastian. FilOil/Handout.



MANILA -- Kurt Reyson came off the bench to score 28 points and shoot Colegio de San Juan de Letran to a well-earned 86-82 win against San Sebastian College-Recoletos, Thursday at Filoil EcoOil Center.

This is the Knights' first win in the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup and their first under new head coach Rensy Bajar who is taking over from three-time NCAA champion coach Bonnie Tan.

"Unang-una, nagpapasalamat kami kay God na binigyan kami ng first win this preseason, at sa mga players na nag-cooperate sa gusto naming gawin. Pero malayo pa kami," said the mentor after their victory to open their Group I assignments in the premiere preseason tournament.

The Golden Stags charged to a 16-8 start until Bajar inserted Reyson, who by then had just gotten to the venue after his finals. The 5-foot-10 playmaker proceeded to convert his first basket to beat the first quarter buzzer and then drilled a trey to start the second period to give the Knights a shot in the arm.

Letran was nursing a two-point lead inside the last two minutes before timely makes from Reyson quelled San Sebastian's uprisings, wrapping up an efficient outing for him that saw him shoot 9-of-12 from the field and 8-of-10 from the line to go along with seven assists and three rebounds.

Pao Javillonar contributed a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double to the cause as well.

"I'm happy for his [Reyson] leadership, kaya lang, napupuwersa siya e. Siyempre, yung puso nito, gawa naman sa bakal, pero sana, mag-step up din yung iba naming players," said Bajar.

Rommel Calahat fronted the effort for the Golden Stags with 25 points, 13 rebounds, and two assists, while James Una chipped in 19 points, eight rebounds, two blocks, two steals, and two assists, as they fell to 1-1.

The University of the Philippines then stayed spotless after outclassing Centro Escolar University for a 91-75 victory.

Mark Belmonte topped the scoring column for the Fighting Maroons with 19 points in 19 minutes off the bench, while Gerry Abadiano contributed 14 points and Francis Lopez and Harold Alarcon got 10 points apiece. The Fighting Maroons flexed their depth, getting 52 points from their reserves, to help offset the absence of lead guard JD Cagulangan and apparent right foot injury of Janjan Felicilda.

Despite its 2-0 start in Group II, though, State U has much room to improve, especially as it was outrebounded, 49-38, by the undersized Scorpions.

"Sa preseason leagues na ganito, we wanna give opportunities to the young guys. It's not really about the minutes you get inside, but about staying ready e. Dito pa lang sa preseason, we wanna start to build that attitude," said assistant coach Christian Luanzon who, alongside Tom Chua, called the shots in lieu of Goldwin Monteverde who is in the U.S. for a recruitment trip.

CEU dropped to 1-1 despite the best efforts of Franz Diaz and Jerome Santos who had 15 and 13 points, respectively.

BOX SCORES

THIRD GAME

LETRAN 86 - Reyson 28, Javillonar 14, Cuajao 10, Tolentino 10, Fajardo 7, Guarino 6, Ariar 4, Miclat 3, Alarcon 2, Santos 2, Bojrocelo 0, Brillantes 0, Monje 0, Morales 0, Laquindanum 0

SAN SEBASTIAN 82 - Calahat 25, Una 19, Gabat 11, Are 10, Desoyo 9, Concha 3, Pascual 3, Castor 2, Gabat 0, Paglinawan 0, Aguilar 0, Barroga 0

QUARTERS: 14-21, 42-44, 64-66, 86-82

FOURTH GAME

UP 91 - Belmonte 19, Abadiano 14, Lopez 10, Alarcon 10, Diouf 9, Cansino 8, Felicilda 6, Andrews 6, Gonzales 4, Torres 3, Pablo 2, Gagate 0, Briones 0

CEU 75 - Diaz 15, Santos 13, Cabotaje 8, Darbin 8, Balogun 7, Ferrer 7, Joson 5, Bernabe 4, Penano 4, Malicana 2, Javier 2, Tolentino 0, Anagbogu 0, Reyes 0

QUARTERS: 24-11, 49-33, 68-54, 91-75

