Olympics is the goal, says Cray after SEA Games win

Eric Shauwn Cray on his way to winning the men's 400m hurdles in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. POC/PSC Media.

Eric Shauwn Cray wants to embark on a return to the Olympics after nabbing his sixth straight 400m hurdles gold in the Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Techno National Stadium on Thursday.

Despite a nagging sports hernia, the 34-year-old weathered the pain to storm to a 50.03-second clocking in his favorite event, beating Thailand’s Natthapon Dansungnoen (50.73) and Singapore’s Calvin Quek (50.75). The Philippines’ other entry, Alhryan Labita placed 7th in 53.89.

Cray’s time was way below his own Philippine record of 48.98 achieved at the IAAF World Challenge in Moratalaz, Madrid in 2016, but it was enough to give him a sixth straight 400m hurdles' title and eighth gold overall to crown himself as the most successful track athlete in the games.

His other two came in the 100m during the 2015 Singapore games and the 4x100 mixed relay in the 2019 edition at the New Clark City Stadium in Tarlac.

“This means everything,” said Cray, catching his breath as a swarm of reporters surrounded him. “This is a product of hard work, dedication.”

“You know, we just showed a lot of perseverance. I have a lot of drive, dedication for 10 years, ups and downs after injuries and everything I've been through,” said Cray, who is aching to make a return to the Olympics, to be held in Paris 2024.

The next step is the Asian Championships, which is a qualifying tournament for the Olympiad.

“That (Olympics) is the goal,” said Cray, who is still undecided on whether to shoot for 7th straight 400m hurdles gold when the biennial meet is held in Thailand in 2025.

“I gotta qualify first in Paris, then I’ll take it from there,” he said.

The athletics team's two other golds were courtesy of Ernest John Obiena’s record leap in pole vault and Janry Ubas in long jump.

For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.