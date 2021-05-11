MMA: Arjan Bhullar bares his 'advantage' vs Brandon Vera

Arjan Bhullar (left) plans to use his advantage to the hilt against Brandon Vera. Handout photo

Arjan “Singh” Bhullar is ready to handle “The Truth,” and he plans to show it this Saturday when he competes for all the marbles in ONE Championship.

Bhullar takes on longtime ONE heavyweight champion Brandon “The Truth” Vera in the main event of the previously recorded ONE: Dangal, which airs on May 15.

Since 2014, Vera has been unstoppable in the heavyweight division, but Bhullar believes that the Filipino-American’s time on top of the food chain is now up.

Though their match has been over a year in the making, Bhullar has kept himself in tip-top shape, knowing that it was going to happen anytime.

Now, he gets the chance to showcase what he has been preparing for.

“My greatest strength is my insights, which allow me to train daily, weekly, and yearly. For as long as I have, I stay disciplined all the time – not just when I have a fight booked or I have a competition coming up. I keep my eye on the prize,” Bhullar said.

“This is my life, my priority, and my life’s work, and I take it very, very seriously. There is nothing more important to me in my life and no other priority, so my insights will separate me from [Vera].

“Skills are great, and being faster and stronger, all those things [are helpful]. But when you have a war of attrition, it’s the insights that always come out, and that’s going to be the difference in this fight.”

But he knows that the contest will be far from easy, especially with the skills Vera brings to the table.

The 34-year-old Indian-Canadian acknowledges Vera’s well-roundedness, something that has been overlooked in the World Champ’s game, as he’s been knocking out heavyweights left and right.

While Vera’s main advantages will be in the striking department, he’s not looking past the Filipino-American's other skills as well.

“He is older, but he’s undefeated as a heavyweight champion in ONE. He’s been a champ for a very long time now, and he stopped every one of his opponents [at heavyweight], so he’s very dangerous and very experienced. He’s dangerous everywhere,” Bhullar said.

“He’s good everywhere, and he’s very experienced with his kickboxing, his Muay Thai, his kicks, his knees, and his elbows. He’s good off his back, too. He’s been in the game a long, long time, and you must be ready to go in all places.”

But at the end of the day, he believes that he’s ready for whatever Vera throws at him – wherever the bout might take place.

“The outcome of this fight will be a stoppage for me and with my arm raised,” Bhullar said.

“The stoppage will be standing up or on the ground, me pounding him out. It depends on the [path of] least resistance he shows, the way he will concede easily. But it will be my hands on his face and his body, and him conceding victory to my will.”

Related video: