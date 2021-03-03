MMA: Iranian bruiser makes ONE debut with end goal of dethroning Brandon Vera

Iranian heavyweight Amir Aliakbari isn’t lacking in confidence, particularly when it comes to a potential showdown with ONE heavyweight champion Brandon Vera.

Aliakbari, who called out Vera when he signed with the ONE Championship promotion, debuts against Korea's Kang Ji Won at the previously recorded ONE: Fists of Fury II, which airs this Friday.

The Iranian promised to “brutally smash” Vera the moment they face each other in the cage and an impressive win over Kang could put him in that position.

“I have come to the division, to ONE Championship, to be the champion. It is my belt. I’m ready to fight Brandon Vera tomorrow,” Aliakbari said.

“I believe Brandon Vera is not ready to fight me, so I’ve asked ONE Championship to line up fights for me. I want the title. I want the championship belt.”

The Greco-Roman Wrestling champion’s confidence is certainly warranted. He comes into ONE with a 10-1 record and 70 percent finishing rate.

However, he needs to be extra careful against his Korean foe because Kang recently scored a TKO win over Aliakbari’s teammate, Mehdi Barghi, last month.

Still, Aliakbari believes that he’s levels above his competition.

“I am the most experienced, I’ve had the most fights, I’m the strongest, I’m mentally the toughest, and I am confidently saying that I’m the best fighter in this division, and I’m here to wipe out the whole division,” Aliakbari said.

“I know the fight won’t go to a decision. It’s going to be a knockout. It will be an easy fight. I’ve come to ONE Championship and this division to do really big things.

“Not only do I want to be the best heavyweight in ONE Championship, but I want to be the best heavyweight around the world, so I’m ready and I’m excited for this fight.”

FROM THE ARCHIVES: