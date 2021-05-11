Manny Pacquiao marks 22nd wedding anniversary with wife Jinkee

Photo from Instagram account of Jinkee Pacquiao

Filipino boxing icon and politician Manny Pacquiao attributed all his successes to his wife, Jinkee, as they celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary.

In an Instagram post, Pacquiao thanked God for allowing him to spend over two decades of his life with Jinkee.

“Happy 22nd anniversary, babe! On this special day, I thank God for every moment spent loving you. I don’t know where I’d be in life without you,” he said in the caption.

“With the guidance and grace of our Lord, we have proved that nothing is impossible. My career has reached heights because you are by my side,” he added.

The Philippine senator also promised long-lasting love to the mother of his five kids.

Jinkee, on the other hand, penned a shorter but still sweet message to the "Pacman" through her personal social media account.

“Spending time together is, and always will be, my favorite thing,” she said.

A day before, the boxing champ also hailed Jinkee during the recent Mother’s Day celebration, highlighting the warmth and comfort she constantly gives to their family.

“Ikaw ang dahilan kung bakit patuloy na matatag at masayahin ang ating pamilya. I never could have built a wonderful family without you,” he quipped.

He also said it was his wife who molded their kids to be God-fearing and compassionate towards other people.

“Lumalaking mabubuti, mapagmahal, at may takot sa Diyos ang ating mga anak dahil sa walang kapagurang pagtutok at paggabay mo sa bawat isa sa kanila,” Pacquiao said.

