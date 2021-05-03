Pacquiao world’s 3rd-richest boxer behind Mayweather Jr., Foreman

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is the third-richest boxer on the planet, according to The Richest’s annual top 10 list.



The 42-year-old (professional record 62-7-1, 39 KO’s), who in February announced he was putting his senatorial duties on hold for a training camp for his next rumoured fight against Terence Crawford, joined Americans Floyd Mayweather Jnr and George Foreman in rounding out the top.



‘Pacman’ has a net worth of approximately US$220 million (HK$1.7 billion), according to the celebrity net worth new outlet. The high figures come as no surprise given Pacquiao – boxing’s only eight-division world champion in history – has been winning titles across four decades.



Pacquiao’s last win was against Keith Thurman where he won the WBA super welterweight title. He has since spent the majority of the time as a “champion in recess”, citing government obligations and the Covid-19 pandemic.



While he has been largely inactive since his super-bout with Mayweather Jnr in 2015, The Manila Times reported that some of his income can be attributed to his ownership of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League and stake in Asian MMA promotion One Championship.

Foreman, a former two-time heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medallist, came in second with an estimated US$300 million (HK$2.3 billion) fortune, while 50-0 undefeated “Money” Mayweather has earned around US$450 million (HK$3.5 billion).



Other boxers to make the list include former super middleweight champion Anthony Mundine, Britain’s former lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, Ukrainian multiple-time heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko, American former multi-weight lineal champion ‘Sugar Ray’ Leonard, the last undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis of Britain, and American three-weight lineal champion Oscar De La Hoya.



Pacquiao has on several occasions recounted his underprivileged upbringing in the Philippines, which included living in a single-room home with his family of six while his father and mother sold coconuts and peanuts, being bullied at school, and experimenting with different drugs.In April, Pacquiao called for the stop of anti-Asian hate in the US, telling those attacking Asians to “fight me instead”.



