SEA Games: Valorant team cops 2nd bronze for esports

National esports team Sibol's Valorant team claimed a bronze medal in the Southeast Asian Games, after conquering Vietnam in the third-place match held in Cambodia.

This is the second bronze medal for the Philippines in esports, and the first for the inaugural Valorant category in the biennial tilt.

Philippines swept Vietnam in Ascent (13-5) and Haven (13-10) to get the bronze medal.

Sibol was the favored team to win the gold medal in the SEA Games, but rivals Indonesia obliterated them in an earlier match, Wednesday morning.

As it stands, the Philippines has one gold medal and two bronze medals in esports.

