Courtesy: Sibol

MANILA - The Philippines' CrossFire bagged bronze in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games held in Phnom Penh.

This was formalized after the Filipinos obliterated Laos in the bronze medal match held Tuesday afternoon, but the result was earlier secured after Vietnam asserted mastery of the CrossFire national team in the semifinals.

Vietnam, which defeated Sibol for the gold medal in the 2022 SEA Games in Hanoi, asserted anew its mastery of the Filipino national team.

Meanwhile, Sibol's Valorant team swept the first day of their group stages, collecting a 4-0 win-loss card after defeating hosts Cambodia (Lotus, 13-8), Indonesia,(13-2, Haven), Vietnam (Lotus, 13-9) and Malaysia (13-7.)

Xavi8k led Sibol with 2 MVP performances, followed Nexi and Wild0reooo who have 1 MVP performance apiece.

Sibol, represented by players of local team Oasis Gaming, will be facing Singapore tonight at 6 P.M.

For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.