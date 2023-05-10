Rhenz Abando relishes KBL title with Anyang KGC

Rhenz Abando, through a post on his Instagram account, briefly looked back on his journey en route to his first professional basketball championship that he won with Anyang KGC in the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

“From setting goals to working hard and finally reaching them. The ride is never easy, but it shaped me into the Champion I envisioned myself to be. Made my way up to this season as a Champion despite all the ups and downs, reminding myself to work hard until you are proud. Until the next one,” Abando wrote on his IG and Facebook accounts.

The high-flying forward from Sto. Tomas, La Union put up decent averages of 8.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game in his first season in the Korean league.

The former NCAA Season 97 MVP and Rookie of the Year awardee posted a career-high 30-point, six-rebound game alongside two rejections in a December 2022 matchup against their eventual KBL Finals foes, Seoul SK Knights.

Even after going scoreless in Anyang’s 100-97 championship-clinching victory in game seven of the Finals, Abando still delivered 10.1 points, grabbed 5.4 boards, and 1.8 rejections in the series. The former UST Growling Tiger scored 22 markers and five rebounds in Game 4.

Aside from the championship, Abando also won the KBL Slam Dunk Contest and the 3-on-3 All-Star Game, and also displayed his talent during the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week.

Abando scored 22 points and five rebounds against Filipino talent when Anyang destroyed the San Miguel Beermen, 142-87. Anyang then went on to win the EASL tournament after defeating a familiar foe in Seoul SK.