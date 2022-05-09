Photo from Vergel Meneses' Facebook page

MANILA – Former PBA MVP and incumbent Bulakan town, Bulacan Mayor Vergel Meneses appears to retain his post after Halalan 2022.

Meneses leads the mayoralty race, as of 10:32 p.m. Monday, with 92.5% of the election returns having been transmitted.

Meneses garnered 22,688 votes compared to second running Patrick Neil Meneses, who got 12,010 votes, as of writing.

Meanwhile, Kap Michael Ramos was at third spot with 6,200 while Atty. Ryan Trinidad was fourth (2,632).

