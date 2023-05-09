SEA Games: Yulo, PH gymnasts deliver more golds

Tokyo Olympian Carlos Yulo in action in the parallel bars. PSC/POC Media.

(UPDATE 2) The Philippine men's gymnastics team continued to deliver in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

John Ivan Cruz topped the floor exercise, Juancho Miguel Besana ruled the vault, and Carlos Yulo stamped his class in the parallel bars to add to the country's medal haul in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Cruz's routine was good for a score of 13.850, enough for him to edge Thailand's Tikumporn Surintornta (13.800). Joseph Hatoguan of Indonesia took bronze with a score of 13.500.

Cruz finished second in the qualifiers with a score of 13.700. Tokyo Olympian Carlos Yulo topped the qualification (14.3500), but he was not entered in the apparatus final as the host nation only allows non-Cambodian athletes to compete in two finals.

Yulo, who won individual all-around gold, was entered in the parallel bars and still rings.

The two-time world champion secured a silver medal in still rings, scoring 14.000 to finish behind Vietnam's Van Khanh (14.2000).

He dominated in the parallel bars, scoring 14.850 to claim the gold ahead of Vietnam's Phuong Thanh Dinh (14.400) and Malaysia's Ng Chun Chen (13.100).

Besana added another gold from vault, scoring 14.425

The Philippines earlier won silver in the team event, behind Vietnam. But Yulo was in a class of his own in the men's individual all-around, scoring a total of 84.000 to finish well ahead of silver medalist Lê Thanh Tùng of Vietnam (80.450).

The Philippines now has 22 gold medals in Cambodia.

