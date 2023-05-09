SEA Games: Pinays sweep Indonesia for soft tennis gold

The Philippine women's soft tennis team contributed another gold medal as they dominated the team event of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday.

The women's team swept Indonesia in the final, 5-4, 4-2, 5-0, to give the Philippines its 25th gold medal in Cambodia.

The squad is composed of Christy Sañosa, Princess Catindig, Bien Bejosano, Noelle Mañalac, Fatima Amir, and Noelle Zoleta.

Mañalac and Catindig earlier won gold in women's doubles.

The men's team will go home with a bronze after a 2-1 loss to Thailand in the semifinals.



