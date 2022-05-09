Dave Ildefonso of the Ateneo Blue Eagles looks on during Game 1 of the UAAP Season 84 Finals against the UP Fighting Maroons. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Dave Ildefonso was the missing link for Ateneo de Manila University in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 84 finals, as the swingman struggled mightily against the University of the Philippines (UP).

Ildefonso averaged 11.64 points per game in the elimination round but was held to just six points in Game 1 by a stout UP defense. He shot just 2-of-6 from the field and committed six of Ateneo's 20 turnovers in the game.

He contributed nine rebounds and four assists, but Ateneo was outscored by 10 points during his 25 minutes on the floor and head coach Tab Baldwin opted to sit him during crunch time, instead going with Filipino-American forward Chris Koon.

"Yeah, Dave tried to force it a little bit," Baldwin noted in the aftermath of Ateneo's 81-74 defeat in overtime -- their first loss in the finals since 2018.

"Some of the turnovers came, and I think that got him out of rhythm," the coach added. "You know, this is a big moment for him. He's just gotta settle down and play his normal game, which I'm sure that he will do."

Baldwin commended Koon for stepping up, as he was a team-high plus-7 in the contest. The coach noted that the Fil-Am "stabilized" the Blue Eagles in the game.

But if they hope to force a deciding Game 3 against UP, they will certainly need more from Ildefonso. The Fighting Maroons were able to shut down Ange Kouame in overtime of Game 1, and they desperately needed Ildefonso's ability to break down defenders in the closing stretch of the game.

Baldwin has no doubt that Ildefonso will be able to recognize what needs to be done, and show what he is capable of when they play Game 2 on Wednesday -- the first time since 2018 that Ateneo will be playing in a do-or-die situation.

"Dave just has to reflect a little bit, and he has to understand that we belong here, and he belongs here," said the coach. "He's just gotta settle down and play his normal game."

"I have every confidence that he will do that," he stressed.

