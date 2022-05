MANILA, Philippines -- The Letran Knights are headed back to the NCAA Finals after escaping with a tight 77-75 victory against the Perpetual Help Altas, Sunday at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Rhenz Abando was superb all game long and Fran Yu took charge in the clutch, as the defending champion Knights improved to 10-0 in the NCAA Season 97 men's basketball tournament.

Letran will meet the winner of the other NCAA Final 4 match-up between the Mapua Cardinals and the San Beda Red Lions.