LOOK: Sibol Wild Rift preparing for their gold medal match at the SEA Games on Sunday. (Courtesy: Sibol/Facebook)

The Philippine squad for League of Legends: Wild Rift delivered the country's first gold in the esports category at the ongoing Southeast Asian Games after defeating Vietnam, 3-1, in Cambodia on Sunday.

Bannered by United Arab Emirates-based Nigma Galaxy which hosts a Filipino Wild Rift team, the squad initially had a 2-0 lead over their pesky counterpart but was able to close the final series to clinch the victory.

Vietnam, the gold medal winner at the 31st Southeast Asian Games for the same title, previously led the Philippines 2-0 in the upper bracket final, where almost everyone thought that it would be an easy series for the powerhouse.

The Pinoys came back to assure themselves of a gold medal match.

More details to follow.

