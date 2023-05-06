Photo from Sibol/Facebook

After being down 2-0 in the series, the Philippine esports team for League of Legends: Wild Rift reverse swept their Vietnamese counterpart, 3-2, to clinch a ticket to the gold medal on Sunday.

Sibol Wild Rift is now assured of at least a silver finish for the title.

Bagging the MVP honors in the clinching match is "Golden Hart Dajao" of Cagayan de Oro City, Misamis Oriental.

His 72% kill participation, 18 KDA, and 911 gold per minute (GPM) propelled Sibol to victory.

Sibol Wild Rift will face the victors of the bronze medal match which will also be played Sunday.

Vietnam awaits its following antagonists from the host country Cambodia and Singapore's lower bracket semi-final series.

Sibol's victory on Saturday also assures the country's esports contingent of at least a medal finish in the biennial sporting event.

