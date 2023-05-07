The Naga College Foundation team. Photo courtesy of SGVIL.

MANILA -- Naga College Foundation pulled off a 16-25, 25-14, 25-13 upset over University of Santo Tomas as unheralded squads stamped their marks in the opener of the inaugural Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League, Sunday at the San Andres Gym in Malate, Manila.

The Lady Tigers pulled off a reverse sweep behind Arah Ellah Panique’s 22 points to complete a stunner over the Junior Tigresses and introduce themselves with a bang in the 16-team GVIL tournament.

Panique had 21 hits and a block while Maria Blesila Abitria and Sheena Sarie chipped in 15 and 10 points, respectively, for the Bicolana spikers who shocked the perennial UAAP contenders.

Naga jumped to 1-0 for an early lead in Pool D ahead of a gigantic duel anew against another UAAP powerhouse in La Salle Zobel next Sunday.

"Nagbunga kung ano 'yung pinagsanayan namin. Sabi ko lang sa mga bata, hangga’t di pa tapos, wag tayong bibigay. Galing lang tayo ng probinsya pero parehas lang kami sa training at sa tao-tao," said coach Parley Tupaz.

"Napakalaking bagay ito para sa amin lalo na sa probinsya namin, sa Naga, at sa school lalo at nandito lahat ng malalakas na high school teams sa Shakey’s."

Jaila Adrao, with 10 points, served as the only bright spot for the Junior Tigresses in a flat start to their campaign in the GVIL.

Later, Shekaina and Shahanna Lleses tallied with 11 and 10 points, respectively, as Kings Montessori School from Quezon City also pulled the rug from under NCAA bet Lyceum of the Philippines University-Cavite in Pool B, 25-10, 25-18.

"Masaya na panalo sa unang salang kasi advanced ang mga teams dito sa Shakey’s. Concern namin nung una na mawala 'yung takot ng mga bata kontra sa mga mas bigating teams. Buti nakapag-execute kami at maganda ang passing," said coach Rogelio Getingan.

Angelica Cruz paced Lyceum with seven points.

In the third match, Clarisse Loresco fired 15 points as Far Eastern U-Diliman made short work of St. Clare Caloocan, 25-7, 25-11, for a 1-0 slate in Pool C.