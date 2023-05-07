Photo courtesy: Bianca Bustamante/Twitter

The Philippine anthem played as Bianca Bustamante made history as the first Filipina driver to ever win a Formula 1 Academy race.

The 18-year-old rising star snagged her first career victory in the second race of F1 Academy’s Round 2 held in Valencia, Spain on Saturday.

The anthem was played, we raised the flag. We Won!!



100 emotions in 5min. Thank you everyone for believing in me. MY FIRST CAREER VICTORY!!!!!! Come on!!!!!!#LabanPilipinas#F1Academy #F1 #Prema #BB16 pic.twitter.com/d1nKZh7gV3 — Bianca Bustamante (@racerbia) May 6, 2023

Qualifying in pole position after several modifications in the starting line up, Bustamante led from start to finish in the 11-lap Circuit Ricardo Tormo to secure the third win for the PREMA Racing team this season.

She gained 10 points from this race, while her teammates Marta García and Chloe Chong, who finished P5 and P4, had 4 and 3 points, respectively.

Earlier, Bustamante finished P5 in Race 1 ahead of both of her teammates, but not without errors as she lost places after sliding onto the gravel early in the session.

She is now fifth in the overall drivers standing with a total of 38 points.

Race 3 will commence on Sunday to seal the team’s final points for this round.

F1 Academy’s inaugural season will have seven rounds. The five teams will next battle in Round 3 in Barcelona from May 19 to 21.