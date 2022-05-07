Home  >  Sports

UAAP: Laure, UST sweep UE for second win

Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 07 2022 09:22 PM

UST's Eya Laure tests the defense of the UE Lady Warriors in their UAAP Season 84 first round game. UAAP Media.
MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas (UST) pounced on late errors by University of the East (UE) en route to a straight sets victory on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Eya Laure shone all throughout as the Golden Tigresses secured a 25-16, 25-22, 25-20 triumph to improve to 2-0 in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament.

The Tigresses are now in a four-way deadlock for first place, along with the University of the Philippines, De La Salle University, and National University. The Lady Warriors dropped to 0-2 and have yet to win a set this season. 

