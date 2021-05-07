PBA gets green light from IATF to hold 5-on-5 scrimmages

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial in a meeting with Batangas City officials. Photo from PBA's website

It looks like the league might get its wish to stage live games in June.

This after the PBA got a nod of approval from the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to hold 5-on-5 scrimmages in venues located in general community quarantine or modified GCQ areas.

It is a welcome development for the league which is planning to kick off its 46th season this June.

"We're looking at a month of practices. Mid-June baka pwede na tayo mag-start ng season. And yes, we're still on target for a two-conference calendar for Season 46," said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial in the league's official website.

"May mga ika-clarify pa tayo sa approval. May mga aalamin pa tayo, pero nagpapasalamat na tayo ngayon pa lang sa approval," added Marcial.

Next step for the PBA chieftain is to meet with Games and Amusements Board chairman Baham Mitra for the protocols for the conduct of the practices.

Marcial vowed that the league will make sure that the teams down to its staff will follow every protocol needed to prevent any incidence of COVID cases in the training facility.

"Mas hihigpitan pa natin. Seven days and two days before practice, kailangan swab test. At dati every 14 days ang testing; gagawin natin ngayon every 10 days," said Marcial.

Marcial and his staff visited Batangas City to inspect three gymnasiums.

They are cleared to hold scrimmages at the Batangas City Coliseum, Batangas State University Gym, and the Lyceum-Batangas Gym.

Some other teams plan to train in Ilocos in the North just to ensure safety from the virus.

