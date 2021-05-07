Boxing: Casimero says one mistake by Rigondeaux might end Cuban's career

After resting in his home province, WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero flew to Manila to kick off his preparations for his title match against Cuban fighter Guillermo Rigondeaux.

But he won't be staying here for long as he plans to move his training camp in the US very soon.

"Hinihintay na kami sa US ni Sir Sean (Gibbons). Gusto niya focus kami sa training. Nagbabatay talaga sa amin iyon at pagdating sa ensayo patayan talaga 'yan," Casimero told ABS-CBN News.

The three-weight world champion is most likely to be staying in Las Vegas again where he trained while waiting for Japanese unified world titleholder Naoya Inoue.

But the Inoue fight did not materialize, and he faced Duke Micah instead in September last year. He made short work of the Ghanaian, knocking Micah out in three rounds.

Now he has to battle Rigondeaux for the WBA regular bantamweight crown.

Casimero believes he has the edge over the 40-year-old counter punching specialist because of their disparity in age.

"Aang alam ko sa edad niya parang nababawasan na rin ang lakas at stamina niya. Pero tiyak kong paghahandaan niya ng mabuti ang laban lalo't pinatulog kong huling anim na nakalaban ko," said the 31-year-old Ormoc native.

He said a single mistake by Rigondeaux in the ring might force the Cuban to retirement.

"Napaisip din niyan, alam natin pag napatulog ko 'yan babye na din 'yan," said Casimero.

The two are set to clash on August 14.

