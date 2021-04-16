Boxing: Casimero set for August 14 title fight with Cuba's Rigondeaux

Filipino boxing champion John Riel Casimero has secured his fight date with Cuban counter-punching specialist Guillermo Rigondeaux.

The two are set to collide for Casimero's WBO bantamweight title in the main event of a “Showtime championship boxing” card on August 14, according to Boxing Scene.

Also at stake is Rigondeaux's WBA "regular" bantamweight crown.

A victory over the highly technical Cuban fighter is likely to boost Casimero's chances of getting a title unification bout with Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue.

Inoue is the WBA's "super" champion.

Casimero is already eager to meet Rigondeaux in the ring, saying the Cuban is likely to be knocked out when he gets a direct hit.

"Alam naman natin na tinalo niya si (Nonito) Donaire. Two-time Olympian din 'yan. 'Di natin minamaliit," said the outspoken native of Ormoc in a previous YouTube post.

"Pero 'pag matamaan 'yan sa atin isang beses lang tulog 'yan."

