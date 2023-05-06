SEA Games: Heat takes toll on Filipino cyclists

Ariana Evangelista and Shagne Yaoyao of the Philippine cycling team. Photo courtesy of PhilCycling/Instagram.

Filipino riders missed out on the podium of cycling's cross country of mountain bike event at the foothills of Kulen Mountain, with the Indonesians wielding the broom in scalding conditions on Saturday in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Ariana Evangelista wound up fourth in the women's race, while Jericho Rivera was equally punished by the over 40-degree heat in the men's side of the competition that saw riders in both genders either failing to finish or unable to complete laps.

"Unfortunately, arriving here three days before the event isn't not enough for the riders to acclimatize with the excessive heat," said PhilCycling vice president and MTB head Oscar "Boying" Rodriguez who checked in here with the MTB team on Tuesday. "Even under the shade it was 45 [degrees Celsius]."

Indonesia's Salyu Bella Dewi topped the 18.50-km race (3.7-km loop, 5 laps) in one hour, 13 minutes and 48 seconds. Malaysia's Nur Assyira Abidin crossed almost four minutes later for the silver and Thailand's Yonthanan Phonkla was under a minute further back for the bronze.

Evangelista persevered for a podium finish but could only settle for fourth place some six minutes behind Dewi, but only 48 seconds after Phonkla finished.

Shagne Yaoyao figured in a clash in the fourth lap and wound up ninth with a time of 1:24:51, while Nicole Quinones fell a lap short and wasn't timed anymore.

Eleven of the 18 riders who started managed to complete all five laps.

The result wasn't any different in the men's race topped by Indonesians Ferry Yudoyono and Zaenal Fanani with only two seconds separating them.

Rivera completed the 7-lap, 25.90-km event raced over the same course in 1:19:11, five minutes off Yudoyono's winning time of 1:13:51.

Mark Louwel Valderama was 10th with a time of 1:22:28 in the race that had hometown bet Khim Menglong salvaging bronze with 1:15:06.

"No excuses," said Rodriguez, stressing that the Indonesian and Thai teams got used to the Cambodian heat by arriving weeks before the competitions.

EJ Flores didn't complete all seven laps.

"We will see the condition of the riders tomorrow," Rodriguez said.

Up on Sunday is the mixed relay event. MTB coach Eboy Quinones designated Flores as the first rider, followed by Yaoyao then Nano and finally Evangelista.

MTB winds up Monday with the eliminator. The road events, meanwhile, are set Thursday to Sunday.

