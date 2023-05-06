John "Irrad" Abarquez talks to members of the press after RSG Slate Philippines. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - RSG Slate Philippines' rookie John "Irrad" Abarquez introduced himself to reigning world champions ECHO in stunning fashion on Friday.

Picking up Lancelot in Game 4 of their playoff matchup at the SMX Convention, Irrad sliced and diced away from dying in team-fights, showing mechanical prowess as he led the reigning Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) champions to the dub.

His performance provided the spark plug RSG needed to come from behind and secure victory, and in front of one of the best Lancelot players in the world -- Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno.

The win was so massive that head coach Brian "Panda" Lim -- known to be quite the disciplinarian -- couldn't help but praise the youngster, who entered the league after a stint in the MDL.

"I don't like to admit it to my players, kasi I don't like them to have a malaking ulo pero Game 4 was a draft na we were medyo lugi. And Irrad carried. So good job," Panda said, before giving Irrad a high five during the post-game press conference.

The youngster couldn't help but bask on Panda's praise, which he quipped was the first time he was ever praised by the Hall of Legend inductee.

"First time yon," he gushed.

Despite the performance, however, Irrad believes he has not unleashed his real prowess.

"Nakakatuwa na instinct na gumamit ako [ng Lancelot] is gumana. Parang naramdaman ko na na panalo na and yung mechanics ko naman sa laro na yon di pa yon ang pinaka-totoong mechanics na laro ko," he explained.

While keeping the mood giddy during his performance, he soon became serious as he dedicated the performance to a departed mentor, his former coach Ivan "NAVI" Gacho, who passed away earlier this month.

"Inalay ko po 'yung laro ko para kay Coach Navi. Nawala yung pressure ko sa laro kasi iniisip ko na lang na [gagawin ko ito] para makabawi [kay Coach]," he said, pausing as he became teary-eyed.

RSG will next face Blacklist International tonight for the first slot to the Grand Finals and MSC.