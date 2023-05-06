Fil-Am fighter Jackie Buntan. ONE Championship/Handout.



The opening round of the first fight of ONE Championship’s inaugural US card did not last long as Filipino American muay thai artist Jackie Buntan knocked out Australian Diandra Martin two minutes and 34 seconds into Round 1.

The Australian fighter is 4 inches taller with a 4-inch reach advantage over the former world title challenger, Buntan.

Despite the height difference, Buntan relied on her boxing skills, landing clean shots and peppering Martin with punch combinations throughout the first round before an overhand right against the cage ended the fight.

This victory is Buntan’s first stoppage, and her record at ONE now stands at 5 wins and 1 loss.