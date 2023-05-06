Francis Lopez shines in triumphant debut for UP

New UP recruit Francis Lopez. FilOil/Handout.

MANILA -- The University of the Philippines unveiled its new recruits on Saturday, with Francis Lopez sparking the Fighting Maroons to a 91-75 triumph over Far Eastern University in the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

Lopez wowed the crowd at the FilOil EcoOil Center with a handful of dunks, finishing with 14 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Fellow newcomers Reyland Torres and Janjan Felicilda -- transferees from National University -- combined for 14 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and five steals in the Fighting Maroons' strong start in Group 2.

"It's always key for us na yung new players, lumalim sila sa kultura at sistema ni coach Gold. These young men are still in the stage of getting to know each other, so it's a good thing na yung mga naiwan din sa amin, they're really carrying the team in terms of giving yung tamang morale," said assistant coach Christian Luanzon, who, together with Tom Chua, filled in for shot-caller Goldwin Monteverde who's in the U.S. for a recruiting trip.

Lopez and Torres combined for nine points when State U scored 17 unanswered in two minutes to increase a three-point edge to a 49-32 advantage late in the second quarter. Reliable veterans JD Cagulangan and CJ Cansino stepped up in the third period, where they scored a combined 15 points to see their lead balloon to as much as 19 points.

In the end, Cagulangan collected 14 points, four assists, and four rebounds before exiting with an apparent left foot sprain in the final frame, while Cansino contributed 11 points in his first game back from an ACL injury.

"Siyempre, masayang-masaya ako kasi almost one year na since nakalaro ako. Lahat ng pagod at pasensya ko, nagpe-pay off na," said Cansino, who was also named team captain of fully-loaded UP.

FEU, playing without floor leaders L-Jay Gonzales and Royce Alforque, was led by Xyrus Torres who had 19 points built on five treys.

Meanwhile, Paeng Are shot San Sebastian College-Recoletos and new head coach John Kallos to a 94-84 come-from-behind triumph over NCAA finalist College of St. Benilde.

The pint-sized playmaker caught fire in the endgame, scoring 10 points in the Golden Stags' 22-4 charge from a 72-76 deficit with under seven minutes to go to a 94-80 lead with 22 ticks left. He wound up with 20 points on top of 10 rebounds and three steals.

Are was flanked by backcourt-mate Alex Desoyo who had 19 points, six assists, and three rebounds to help San Sebastian rise from a 10-point halftime deficit all the way to a 1-0 standing in Group 1.

"Etong mga players namin ngayon, eto yung mga players who want to play for me, who want to play for the school," said Kallos, who replaced longtime shot-caller Egay Macaraya early in the year.

The Blazers, playing without Season 97 MVP Will Gozum, were led by 19 points from Miggy Corteza in their tournament debut.

BOX SCORES:

SSC-R vs CSB

SAN SEBASTIAN 94 - Are 20, Desoyo 19, RA Gabat 16, Shanoda 9, Felebrico 7, Una 5, Barroga 4, Castor 3, Suico 3, Concha 3, Aguilar 2, Velasco 2, RL Gabat 1, Pascual 0, De Leon 0

BENILDE 84 - Corteza 19, Sangco 12, Oczon 9, Nayve 7, Turco 7, Marasigan 7, Dimayuga 7, Marcos 5, Carlos 4, Jarque 3, Lepalam 3, Arciaga 1, Cajucom 0, Serrano 0

QUARTERS: 21-22, 33-43, 64-66, 94-84

UP vs FEU

UP 91 - Cagulangan 14, Lopez 14, Alarcon 12, Cansino 11, Diouf 10, Felicilda 9, Briones 7, Torres 5, Abadiano 4, Torculas 3, Pablo 2, Gagate 0, Andres 0, Belmonte 0

FEU 75 - Torres 19, Anonuevo 11, Taburnal 11, Sleat 7, Pasaol 7, Faty 6, Tempra 6, Bagunu 4, Ona 2, Montemayor 2, Buenaventura 0, Felipe 0, Macapagal 0

QUARTERS: 27-14, 51-37, 72-60, 91-75