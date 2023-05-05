SEA Games: All-Filipino finals set in obstacle race

The men's and women's individual finals of obstacle race will be all-Filipino affairs. POC/PSC Media.

The Philippines will add two more gold medals to its tally on Saturday, as the finals of the obstacle race individual events will be contested by Filipinos.

Living up to their status as favorites, the obstacle racers set up all-Pinoy final duels in the men's and women's individual categories at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh.

Mark Julius Rodelas, who carved a new OCR and Guinness standard of 25.092 seconds, and 2019 champion Kevin Pascua, who posted a personal best 26.190, will dispute the men's crown.

Precious Cabuya, fresh from her world record 33.128 in the heats, and Kaizen dela Serna, coming off her own best of 34.836, battle it out in an equally explosive finale in the women's division.

The finals, set at 8 a.m. at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center Car Park, formalize obstacle racing's entry into the overall medal haul of the national delegation, which stood at two golds, two silvers and three bronzes before Friday's formal opening rites.

"Malaki ang tiwala ko na magiging maganda 'yung laban sa finals kasi parehas kami ng techniques na ginagawa," Rodelas said.

Rodelas is gunning for his first SEA Games championship after taking bronze behind winner Pascua four years ago in Manila while also setting his sights on a 24-second performance.

"One hundred percent ready ako at confident sa match-up namin. Masaya ito, kahit sino sa amin, Filipino ang magwawagi," he said.

Pascua shared his rival's sentiments, saying: "Andun talaga 'yung goal na mag-gold ulit. Pero talagang gusto namin is clean run and no injuries for both of us and to finish the race clean. 'Yung time parang bonus na lang sa amin. For me, whatever happens, sino man manalo o matalo, nagawa namin 'yung goal namin na makuha itong spot na ito para sa Pilipinas."

