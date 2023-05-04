The Philippine men's team in action in the elimination round of the obstacle race team relay event. POC/PSC pool/Handout.



The Philippines has two more guaranteed medals in the obstacle race event of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

This, as both the men's and women's teams advanced to the medal round of team relay, after Thursday morning's eliminations.

The Philippine Obstacle Sports Federation said that the men's team, composed of Jayr De Castro, Mervin Guarte, Elias Tabac and Ahgie, finished the course with a time of 25.8566 seconds.

They will play Malaysia for the gold.

The women's team, meanwhile, finished the course with a time of 40.178 seconds. The squad is composed of Mhick Tejares, Sandi Abahan, Tess Nocyao and Mecca Cortizano.

The Filipinas will play Indonesia -- which topped the eliminations with a time of 35.043 seconds -- for the gold.

Both final events are set for Sunday at the Car Park of the Chroy Changvar Convention Center.

Also on Thursday, the Philippine women's indoor hockey team fell to Singapore, 3-1, at the Dinosaur Park Hall of the Chroy Changvar Convention Center.

The Filipinas kept Singapore in check in the first two quarters before their foes scored two in the third frame to go ahead. Singapore added another goal in the fourth, before Jaylene Lumbo found the back of the net for the Philippines late.

It was a relatively closer loss for the Philippine women's team, which absorbed big defeats to Thailand (0-8), Malaysia (0-12), and Indonesia (1-14) in their earlier assignments.

They play Cambodia on May 6 at the same venue.

The Philippine men's football team will be back in action on Thursday against Timor Leste at the Olympic Stadium, while the men's volleyball team play Cambodia at the Olympic Indoor Stadium.

