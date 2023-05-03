SEA Games: PH assured of 4 medals in obstacle race

The Philippine Obstacle Race Team will deliver at least four medals in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, after their athletes advanced to the finals of the men's and women's individual competition at the Car Park of the Chroy Changvar Convention Center in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

In the men's event, Jaymark Rodelas and Popoy Pascua finished the course with times of 25.0921 seconds and 26.1896 seconds, respectively.

In the women's division, Precious Cabuya (33.1278 seconds) and Kaizen dela Serna (34.863 seconds) registered the fastest times.

The medal round will take place on Saturday, still at the same venue.

According to Atty. Al Agra, president of the Philippine Obstacle Sports Federation, Rodelas and Cabuya's times are new world records though this is still subject to confirmation.

Filipino obstacle race athletes delivered six gold medals, three silvers, and a bronze in the 2019 SEA Games held in Manila. However, the event was not part of the program in Hanoi, Vietnam last year.

Also on Wednesday, the Philippine men's hockey team absorbed a 20-0 loss against Indonesia at the Dinosaur Park Hall in the Chroy Changvar Convention Center.

The men's volleyball team is already in action against Indonesia at the Olympic Indoor Stadium, while the women's football team plays later Wednesday night against Myanmar at the Army Stadium.