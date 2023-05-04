PBA D-League: Shorthanded La Salle crushes PSP Gymers

From the PBA website

Defending champion EcoOil-La Salle rebounded with a 108-67 blowout of the PSP Gymers in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Green Archers mightily unleashed a telling 20-1 run at the onset of the second quarter to take the fight out of the Gymers.

Despite missing a handful of players, the shorthanded Archers extended a 19-18 edge to a 39-19 cushion on its way to a 2-1 slate at solo second behind University of Perpetual Help (2-0).

"Short kami sa rotation with Kevin Quiambao and other players in the UAAP 3x3. It's an adversity but instead, we told the team to treat it as an opportunity to step up, especially for those na hindi masyado nakakakuha ng minuto like Gollena did today," assistant coach Gian Nazario said.

Elaijah Gollena rose to the occasion with 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting to lead the Green Archers.

Mark Nonoy and Raven Cortez added 14 apiece, while JC Macalalag, EJ Abadam and Bright Nwankwo carded 12 each for La Salle.

Prior the win, La Salle got stunned by Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda, 82-79.