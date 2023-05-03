Manny Pacquiao (R) of the Philippines fights against Yordenis Ugas of Cuba during the WBA Welterweight Championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 21, 2021. Patrick T. Fallon, AFP/File

The fighter and the management company caught in a multimillion dollar lawsuit have responded to Tuesday’s jury verdict.

A Southern California jury ruled in favor of Paradigm Sports Management, 9-3, in its civil breach of contract case against boxing champion and senator Manny Pacquiao.

In Pacquiao’s cross-complaint alleging the Audie Attar-headed Paradigm breached their contract, the jury ruled in favor of Paradigm 10-2.

While Paradigm had claimed a total of USD 26.1 million in damages, the jury awarded a total of USD 5.1 million.

On Wednesday, both camps spoke out.

Atty. Jason Aniel, representing Pacquiao's legal counsel in the US, issued a statement saying: “A judgment has not yet been entered. The court has scheduled a hearing in June and there are still legal issues that need to be addressed by the court before the case is fully resolved. We look forward to the final decision by the court.”

In the same statement, Pacquiao said he cannot comment at this time as the case is still pending, but would discuss the case when the final judgment has been entered.

Attar, meanwhile, said: "We are elated to learn of the jury's ruling in Paradigm's favor in our suit against Manny Pacquiao. The jury plainly found that Pacquiao testified falsely in denying Paradigm’s claims against him, and his excuses for his conduct proves our case that a breach of contract was committed.

"Hopefully, Manny will have learned a lesson from the verdict and will henceforth act with the honesty and integrity that was so lacking in his treatment of Paradigm."

Pacquiao had first signed with Paradigm in 2020 in hopes of obtaining a potential Connor McGregor megafight, as well as endorsement opportunities.

Paradigm first filed the lawsuit in the summer of 2021, after they alleged that Pacquiao breached his contract when he pursued other fights through TGB Promotions.

A status conference on the judgement is scheduled in court on June 6.