UAAP: Will Eya Laure return for her final playing year?

Eya Laure scored 15 points in UST's final game in the UAAP Season 85.

MANILA – After leading the UST Tigresses to another Final Four finish, MVP candidate Eya Laure declined to give a categorical answer whether she will stay or not in the UAAP.

Laure, who still has one more playing year, capped the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball tournament with a heartbreaking four-set loss to the top-seeded De La Salle Lady Spikers on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

She finished the game with 15 points while ending the season as the top scorer of the league for the second season in a row.

Asked about her next plans, Laure said she will focus on recovering first, letting time to help her announce her decision soon.

“For me naman, nandun pa rin talaga ako na mag-recover after this season, at alam ko naman na ibibigay yun ni Coach Kungfu. Hindi ko naman basta-basta rin sasabihin na oo maglalaro pa ako,” Laure said.

According to the UST star, she will still weigh her options while resting in the offseason.

“Di ko rin naman sasabihin na di na siguro at magpo-pro muna ako. Siguro, time will tell kung ano yung para sa akin. Ayoko kasi magmadali. Gusto ko i-open lahat muna ng doors ngayon at makikinig ako.”

But Laure also explained that her heart still remains with UST, jokingly saying she would stay until Season 100 if she can.

She, however, is also aware that there will come a point that she has to move on from her career with the Tigresses.

“Pero siyempre, kailangan mag-move forward sa buhay. Ngayon, wala muna akong binibigay na answer. Gusto ko lang muna ng time mag-recover ulit sa katawan,” Laure continued.

Laure entered the collegiate ranks in Season 81 where she helped Sisi Rondina in towing the Tigresses back in the UAAP Finals. She also went on to win the Rookie of the Year and Best Outside Hitter awards.

In Season 82, she reunited with her older sister EJ with the Tigresses but it was cut short due to the pandemic.

When the tournament returned last year for Season 84, Laure single-handedly lifted UST for a Final Four appearance, ending the season as the top scorer of the league.

Laure previously played in the now-defunct semi-pro league Philippine Superliga in the Foton Tornadoes. It was renamed as Chery Tiggo and is now playing in the Premier Volleyball League.

