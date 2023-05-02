UAAP: UST, NU look to retain crowns in 3x3 basketball

Angel Surada will lead NU's bid for a four-peat in women's 3x3 basketball. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas eyes back-to-back crowns in the men's division while National University shoots for a fourth straight women's title as the UAAP 3x3 basketball tournament returns to CaSoBe in Calatagan, Batangas this Season 85.

This edition will feature a complete field of eight teams as University of the East returns to action after missing the three-a-side game in Season 84.

The Growling Tigers will have an all-new four for this year with Kenji Duremdes, Jamba Garing, Echo Laure, and Adrian Esmeña III.

Last season's silver medalist De La Salle University will come in with a full arsenal in Kevin Quiambao, CJ Austria, Joshua David, and Francis Escandor.

FEU, which went winless last year, is eager to bounce back and will be mentored by decorated 3x3 mentor Mau Belen and will have Aeron Bagunu, Miguel Ona, Patrick Sleat, and Xyrus Torres.

"My expectations are the same thing. We've worked hard for almost six weeks, we played so many tuneup games with professional teams in the PBA, we played one national team. I've given them all the exposure they can get for them to learn how to play 3x3 properly so of course my expectations are always high as to myself," said Mau.

Full court champion Ateneo de Manila University will be repped by JC Fetalvero, Kyle Ong, Jynno Ladimo, and David Diaz; while University of the Philippines will have Cyril Gonzales, Aldous Torculas, Natan Tan, and Jean Canillas.

Jhon Calisay, Didat Hanapi, Ivan Maata, and Wilfrey Magbuhos are the four of Adamson University; Renzo Abierra, Joemakio Gulapa, John Galinato, and Patrick Yu will don National University's colors; while UE will have Josiah Alcantara, Rodelio Tomas Jr., Chris Lingolingo, and Ray Allen Maglupay.

In the women's division, the Lady Bulldogs aim to remain unbeaten and stretch their 20-game winning streak with Tin Cayabyab, Angel Surada, and Ann Pingol returning for the second straight season.

Camille Clarin, however, is not around this time as she is with Gilas Pilipinas women for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games. Aloha Betanio will complete the NU squad.

"We'll work to try and defend our title here at CaSoBe. Mindset is to be better than yesterday and compete," said NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan on their title defense.

Season 84 bridesmaids University of Santo Tomas will look to spoil the Lady Bulldogs party with Eka Soriano, Rocel Dionisio, Tacky Tacatac, and Tantoy Ferrer - who tore her ACL in the tournament semifinals last year.

DLSU, the team which broke NU's 108-game winning streak on 5-on-5, will be represented by Lee Sario, Bettina Binaohan, Luisa San Juan, and Jeehan Ahmed, while the Blue Eagles will have Kacey Dela Rosa, Junize Calago, Angelica Eufemiano, and Sandra Villacruz.

UP, third placer from last season, will use Acrussa Maw, Rizza Lozada, Marielle Vingno, and Kaye Pesquera, while Adamson will have Katrina Agojo, Elaine Etang, Jamanah Meniano, and April Tano.

Rounding out the field are Far Eastern University's Queenie Aquino, Jamerin Delos Santos, Mary Manguiat, and Kyla Go; and University of the East's Paulina Anastacio, Minslie Paule, Tanya Sajol, and Justine Silva.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.