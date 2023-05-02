UAAP: Adamson has 'opportunity for greatness' in Final 4

Adamson rookie Trisha Tubu in action against the NU Lady Bulldogs. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- The Adamson University Lady Falcons are bracing for a difficult game when they play defending champion National University (NU) in the Final 4 of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament.

The Lady Falcons are making their first semifinal appearance since 2014, when they lost to eventual champions Ateneo de Manila University in the first phase of the step-ladder playoffs.

"[It's an] opportunity for greatness," Adamson coach Jerry Yee said ahead of their Final 4 meeting with the Lady Bulldogs.

"Yung makakalaban natin, nakakakuha naman tayo ng set or two, so ibig sabihin, pwede. Ibig sabihin, may chance," he added. "So kahit na may chance na pwedeng ilaban, ayun lang. Laro lang, laban lang."

Adamson will be the underdogs against NU, as the defending champions are armed with a twice-to-beat advantage. The Lady Bulldogs also won both of their encounters in the elimination round, although the Lady Falcons dragged them to a five-set affair in the first round.

NU still went on to claim a 25-22, 25-19, 25-27, 22-25, 15-10 triumph, before sweeping Adamson in the second round, 26-24, 25-16, 25-22.

The Lady Falcons do have some momentum entering the Final 4, as they won their last two elimination round assignments against the University of the Philippines and Far Eastern University. Adamson setter and team captain Louie Romero is optimistic that they can keep the fight going against NU.

"Andito na kami," she said. "Sabi ko nga sa kanila, it's now or never, huwag nating sayangin 'yung pagkakataon."

Rookie ace Trisha Tubu echoed her sentiment, saying: "Andito na po kami, pinagpaguran namin 'to, ituloy na lang po namin hanggang sa abot po ng makakaya namin."

Romero stressed that they must play at a higher level compared to their game in Round 2.

"For me, magandang laban sa Wednesday, kasi medyo off kami noong second round. So kailangan namin maglaro as a team, saka tulong-tulong," she said.

Adamson takes on NU on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum, with first serve set for 3 p.m.