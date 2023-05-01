Pinoy athletes receive team kits ahead of SEA Games

The contents of the national team kit for Filipino athletes to the SEA Games. POC/Handout.

MANILA -- The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) completed the distribution of national team kits to Filipino athletes who will compete in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

The distribution was conducted at the Sigtuna Hall of the Tagaytay City Atrium on Saturday and Sunday.

"The POC wants all national team kits to be in the possession of athletes and coaches as soon as possible," POC president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino said.

"We received the kits in batches last Friday and Saturday and we didn’t waste a minute to sort them and send them to the preferred locations of national sports associations [NSAs]," he added.

A total of 1,200 team kits were distributed, with the final delivery sent to the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP). The kits included tracksuits, tech shirts, socks, backpacks, caps, shoes, towels and luggage.

Athletes and coaches in cricket, sailing, chess, obstacle sports, volleyball and windsurfing got their supplies in Cambodia after flying ahead to the Games.

The SEA Games officially opens in Phnom Penh on Friday, May 5.