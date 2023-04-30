Action between UE and Adamson in the UAAP Season 85 men's football tournament. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of the East's hopes of making the Final 4 in the UAAP Season 85 men's football tournament ended on Sunday, after a goalless draw against Adamson University at the UP Diliman Football Field.

UE needed a win to keep their postseason hopes alive, but could not convert on chances in the second half.

Adamson, meanwhile, finished its campaign in seventh place with 2 points behind two draws and 10 defeats.

"Masaya siyempre kasi yung mga bata nag step-up talaga kahit yung standing namin is wala talagang panalo and yet binigay nila yung kahit anong meron sila," said coach Jeffrey Orada.

"From the start, ang pangit ng start ng season. Maraming nangyaring isyu. Gayunpaman, hanggang dulo, maganda naman yung pinakita nila."

Adamson went close to scoring multiple times after a goalless first half. Demnes Arañas and Jhon Devon Coquillo saw their attempts saved by UE goalie Lance Bencio, who did his best to keep the scores level.

Late in the match, the Red Warriors had a penalty shout waved off by referee Oliver Moreno while Eldrin Madrid came close to scoring with a header but it was parried away by Soaring Falcons goalie Andrew Nalog.

"Yung boys, sinet up ko na talaga sila for the next season," said Orada. "Kasi kami wala na kaming inaano na umangat. Para din mag-boost din ng confidence ng mga bata kahit lahat ng ginamit ko dito ay puro rookies."

The Red Warriors, who had an undefeated first round before slipping to sixth place, finished with 16 points on the back of four wins, four draws, and four defeats.

UE's final standing will depend on the result of the University of the Philippines-Far Eastern University match this Thursday at 4:30 p.m.