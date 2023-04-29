Nowitzki awed by adulation from Pinoy fans

Retired NBA star Dirk Nowitzki was humbled by the adulation he got since arriving in the Philippines for the FIBA World Cup Draw.

Nowitzki admitted he was surprised by the recognition he was getting from Filipino basketball fans, who followed his career from his heydays with the Dallas Mavericks.

"Amazing. I've met so many fans and supporters," said the the 7-footer German.

"I knew the Philippines loved to play basketball but I didn't know they were this crazy. Everybody loves hoops, loves the Mavericks and the NBA."

The lanky power foward-center is best known for his playing years with the Mavericks, which he helped win the 2011 NBA Championship.

Nowitzki, who retired from competitive play in 2019, is currently FIBA's players commission chairman.

He visited the Philippines together with fellow NBA legends Luis Scola and Yao Ming to oversee the draw of some 32 teams competing in the FIBA World Cup.

"This has been an amazing trip. It's been humbling to see that people follow my career from that far away without ever getting to see a game. It is really special," he said.

The German basketball icon, who arrived in Manila on Thursday, also visited Tagaytay City to enjoy the scenery.

"I did see the active (Taal) volcano the other day, that was fun, the smallest active volcano in the world. I was fun," he said.