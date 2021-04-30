MPL7: Blacklist defeat Execration in 2-1 thriller behind Wise's stellar performance

MANILA - Blacklist International are back in business after defeating Execration in their Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 7 (MPL7) matchup Friday.

It was a quick Game 1 for Blacklist International, taking the base in 12 minutes with the help of Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario's Granger - taking the MVP award for game 1 with 3 kills, no deaths, and 6 assists to his name.

Execration forced a decider behind Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog Khufra to take a bout that lasted for more than 25 minutes. Ch4knu, Patrick “E2MAX” James Caidic, and Grant “Kelra" Duane Pillas racked up a whopping 44 assists in total in Game 2.

Game 3 was a short but very aggressive match on the part of both teams but in the end it was Blacklist International which came out triumphant, with Wise making 5 kills within the last 40 seconds of the game to cap off the series in their favor.

Blacklist tried to learn from their mistakes in Thursday night's loss against Bren Esports, captain Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna said in a post-match press conference.

"Ang ginawa namin and nag-adjust kami sa mga mali namin sa Bren against Execration," Villaluna said.

Blacklist now has a 7-1 winning record and is sitting atop the Group B stages.

After winning, head coach Bon "Bonchan" Ricaplaza said they have their eyes on securing the upper bracket in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Onic PH swept Cignal Ultra 2-0 in two quick matches, keeping Cignal Ultra winless and at the bottom of the Group B standings.

Watch the recap of the matches here.

ROSTER:

BLACKLIST INTERNATIONAL - Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna, Dexter “DEX STAR” Alaba, Kiel “Oheb” Soriano, Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario, Edward “EDWARD” Dapadap, Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo

EXECRATION - Renz “Renzio” Errol Cadua, Patrick “E2MAX” James Caidic, Kiel “Kielvj” VJ Hernandez, Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog, Grant “Kelra" Duane Pillas, and Billy ”Z4pnu" Jazha Alfonso

ONIC PH - Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol, Christian “Iy4knu” Manaog, Jaylord “Hate” Gonzales, Gerald “Dlar” Trinchera, Jason “Jay” Torculas, and Marky “Markyyyyy” Capacio

CIGNAL ULTRA - Arvie “Aquaboy” Antonio, DJ “ImbaDeejay” Astibe, Janus “JANUS” Badando, Jhones “RHEA” De Leon, Jefferdson “Kekedot” Mogol, Benson “Bensanity” Paglinawan