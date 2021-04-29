Mobile Legends: Bren hands Blacklist first MPL7 loss in intense showdown

MANILA (UPDATE) - Bren has cracked the code.

Defending world and domestic champs Bren Esports sent Blacklist International to their first Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League - Season 7 loss in a 2-1 matchup, Thursday.

The win was crucial for the Bren Esports squad that struggled to find their footing early into the season.

Blacklist drew first blood and took Game 1 as they kept Lancelot specialist Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno to just one kill.

Blacklist was poised to sweep Bren in the series, literally being seconds away from taking their base around 15 minutes into Game 2. But Bren was able to stage their own counter, wipe out Blacklist’s team in one go, and push to Blacklist’s base and force a decider match.

It was ultimately Bren which dominated Game 3. Blacklist tried to put up a fight but it was not enough as Karltzy’s Benedetta did the quick work for the defending champs.

"Sobrang importante noon kasi unang nasira 'yung momentum ng Blacklist. Nagkaroon sila ng cracks eh. And I would say this, outdrafted sila ng Game 3,” head coach Francis “Duckeyyy” Glindro said in a post-match press conference.

Blacklist head coach Bon "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza attributed Bren’s one-sided win in Game 3 to a misdraft on the squad ’s part, in which he took responsibility for.

“Lopsided iyong game. Sorry kung hindi maganda ang game 3. Akin ‘yon,” Ricaplaza said.

Bren lost their first three matches in the league, but proceeded to win 4 of their next five.

Even with the loss, Blacklist remains on top of Group B with a 7-1 record, while Bren is at third in Group A, with a 5-4 record.

This will be the only chance Bren and Blacklist will face each other in the regular season, as both squads are from different groups.

Before this, Laus Playbook Esports swept Cignal Ultra, to keep them winless in MPL7.

Meanwhile, Onic PH came out the stronger team in a 2-1 matchup against Execration for the last match of the day.

Roster

BREN ESPORTS - CJ “Ribo” Ribo, Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno, David “FlapTzy” Canon, EJ “Ejhay” Sambrano, Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel, Allan “Lusty” Castromayor

BLACKLIST INTERNATIONAL - Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna, Dexter “DEX STAR” Alaba, Kiel “Oheb” Soriano, Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario, Edward “EDWARD” Dapadap, Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo

ONIC PH - Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol, Christian “Iy4knu” Manaog, Jaylord “Hate” Gonzales, Gerald “Dlar” Trinchera, Jason “Jay” Torculas, and Marky “Markyyyyy” Capacio

EXECRATION - Renz “Renzio” Errol Cadua, Patrick “E2MAX” James Caidic, Kiel “Kielvj” VJ Hernandez, Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog, Grant “Kelra" Duane Pillas, and Billy ”Z4pnu" Jazha Alfonso

LAUS PLAYBOOK ESPORTS - ANowee “Ryota” Macasa, Joshua “Aspect” Tating, Jay “JAKE THE DOG” Lapitan, Paul Ian “Beemo” Sergio, Erwin “Yakou” Magno

CIGNAL ULTRA - Arvie “Aquaboy” Antonio, DJ “ImbaDeejay” Astibe, Janus “JANUS” Badando, Jhones “RHEA” De Leon, Jefferdson “Kekedot” Mogol, Benson “Bensanity” Paglinawan