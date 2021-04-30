eSports: Team Philippines finishes in 4th in FIFAe Nations Online

The Philippines concluded its FIFAe Nations Online Qualifiers campaign with a fourth-place finish.

The pair of Jorrel Aristorenas of the United City FC and Renard Yu collected two wins, two draws, and four losses in Group A following its games against New Zealand and Japan on Friday.

The Philippines lost to New Zealand, 1-2 and 0-2, according to the Philippine Football Federation.

But they bounced back strong against Japan with a 2-2 draw and a 1-0 win to end the group stage with 8 points.

