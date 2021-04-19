Football: Jorrel Aristorenas is inaugural PFF eTrophy champion

MANILA, Philippines -- Jorrel Aristorenas, a former player for the Philippine national team, has earned another opportunity to represent the country.

This, as the 27-year-old Aristorenas emerged as the inaugural champion of the PFF eTrophy after the two-day competition held last week.

He earned the right to represent the Philippines in the upcoming FIFAe Nations Online Qualifiers, scheduled for April 29 to May 1. Aristorenas will be joined by the runner-up, Renard Yu.

A total of eight participants, invited by the PFF, competed in the eTrophy and were grouped into two groups of four players each. Matches were played online using the FIFA 21 video game on the Sony PlayStation 4 as the PFF continued to follow health and safety protocols set by the government.

Yu clinched the top seed in Group A with two wins and a draw, followed by Aristorenas who had two wins and a loss. The two wound up meeting again in the finals, after Yu downed Group B's Robby Sison in the semis with a 9-1 aggregate score, while Aristorenas outlasted Ciccio San Gabriel, 6-4, on aggregate.

In the finals, Aristorenas showed his class in edging Yu, 2-1, in the first leg then hammered him, 4-1, in the second leg for an impressive 6-2 aggregate win.

"The PFF eTrophy showed the potential of eFootball here in the country," said PFF president Mariano "Nonong" Araneta. "We congratulate Jorrel Aristorenas and Renard Yu for their performance in the competition, and we bid them well for the FIFAe Nations Online Qualifiers 2021."

Aristorenas previously played for the Under-23 Azkals and was most recently signed by United City FC in 2020.

A total of 60 national teams are set to compete in the FIFAe Nations Series 2021, with the final scheduled for August 20-22 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: