UAAP: Rebrosura lifts FEU past UP, into Finals

FEU celebrates after scoring against UP in their UAAP Season 85 match. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Regine Rebrosura found the back of the net in the 44th minute to lift Far Eastern University to a 1-0 win over the University of the Philippines, sealing their place in the finals of the UAAP Season 85 women's football tournament.

Rebrosura, a Quezon City native, scored the winning goal with a tap-in late in the first half of Saturday's match at the UP Diliman Football Field, securing FEU's second consecutive appearance in the finals.

The 10-time champions are aiming to reclaim the crown they last won in Season 77, as part of the school's treble, which included the boys' and men's division titles.

"Siyempre masaya no," said Lady Tamaraws coach Let Dimzon. "Pinaghirapan namin to be in the finals. We have the momentum so kailangan lang namin i-keep yung momentum na yun. Lahat ng chances at opportunities sa attacking, kailangan talaga naming trabahuin.

"Nag-work naman with our players although nagkukulang pa rin kami but again, yung goal na yun is winning goal for us. It was very important for us."

The Lady Tamaraws will enter the finals as the top team in the standings, with an insurmountable tally of 18 points from six wins and one defeat, even if they have one more matchday left.

While their next match against De La Salle University may end up being a non-bearing contest depending on the results before it, Dimzon is still targeting another win for her team before they compete for the gold medal.

"We still need to keep the momentum," she said. "Maybe some of the players will rest but most important sa amin ngayon is we keep this win and prepare lang kami for the next game."

UP remained in third place in the standings with 11 points from three wins, two draws, and two defeats.

