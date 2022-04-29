B.League: Javi Gomez de Liano scores 15 in Ibaraki's defeat

Javi Gomez de Liano scored 15 points in the Ibaraki Robots' game against the Yokohama B-Corsairs in the Japan B.League on Friday.

This, however, didn't stop the Robots from losing 91-73 to the B-Corsairs.

De Liano drilled 2 triples and collared 3 rebounds in Ibaraki's third straight defeat in their last 4 games.

Chehales Tapscott led the Robots with 21 points, while Leyton Hammonds had 21 points and 6 rebounds for the B-Corsairs, who improved to 20-34.

The Robots fell to 15-35.

Meanwhile, Kiefer Ravena was limited to just 6 points in the Shiga Lakestars' blowout loss 97-56 to the Shimane Susanoo Magic.

Novar Gadson led the Lakestars with 15 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds.

Aside from scoring 6 points, Ravena got 2 rebounds and 2 steals.

Perrin Buford had 23 points for Shimane.