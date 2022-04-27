B.League: Nagoya wins 5th straight despite Parks woes

Nagoya Diamond Dolphins routed Shinshu Brave Warriors 86-64 in the Japan B.League Wednesday, overcoming the shooting struggles of Ray Parks.

Parks added 3 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists for the playoffs bound Dolphins (31-13).

Scott Eatherton led Nagoya in scoring with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Takumi Saito added 14 points and 8 assists.

Warriors' Matthew Aquino ended up scoreless in the contest.

Meanwhile, Javi Gomez de Liaño scored 3 points in Ibaraki Robots' 84-78 victory over the Akita Northern Happinets.

Eric Jacobsen led the way for Robots (15-34) with 26 points and 12 rebounds.